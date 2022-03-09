Report: Carson Wentz Voiced 'Displeasure' with Eagles' Success After His Knee Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly "voiced his displeasure" with the team's success after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2017 NFL season.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday an unnamed teammate "immediately confronted" Wentz, who's now with the Indianapolis Colts, about his comments after he lamented the Eagles' playoff run to other injured players before their victory in Super Bowl LII behind backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Wentz was enjoying a terrific season before the knee injury. He'd thrown 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions across 13 appearances while guiding Philly to an 11-2 record.

The offense continued to thrive under Foles, who posted a 6-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio while throwing for 971 yards in three postseason wins, which resulted in the franchise's first Super Bowl title. The fact that the offense didn't miss a beat without him put a damper on Wentz's breakout season, though.

His response to the Eagles' success "revealed character defects and affected him in certain corners of the locker room," while also raising questions within the team's front office about whether it "didn't place enough emphasis on questionable character traits" before selecting him with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 draft, per McLane.

The previously unreported concerns from Philadelphia come amid questions about whether the Colts are set to move on from the 29-year-old North Dakota State product despite strong numbers on the surface.

Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven picks while playing all 17 games in 2021, his first season with Indy.

The Colts missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, however, and head coach Frank Reich wouldn't commit to the 2017 Pro Bowl selection as the team's starter for 2022.

"We've got to be better in the passing game," Reich told reporters in January. "It was definitely below our standards, and there's multiple reasons for that. We have to take ownership of that as coaches and players."

Reich previously served as Wentz's quarterbacks coach with the Eagles in 2016 and 2017.

The Colts don't have another proven signal-caller on their roster—Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan are the others under contract for 2022—so any separation likely won't occur until the team can find a replacement via free agency, trade or the draft.

Meanwhile, the Eagles moved forward with 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback last year, which led to Wentz's departure.