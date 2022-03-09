Giants Rumors: Evan Engram Interests Teams as Slot WR, TE in Free Agency

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

As Evan Engram prepares to hit free agency for the first time in his career, teams are reportedly interested in the five-year veteran as a multiposition weapon.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, teams are inquiring about Engram to potentially play in the slot as a wide receiver and tight end because they believe his size will cause matchup problems as a wideout.

Engram's career never took off the way the Giants were hoping for when he was selected with the No. 23 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He did show promise as a rookie with 64 receptions, 722 yards and six touchdowns.

A combination of injuries and poor quarterback play in New York has prevented Engram from getting back to those numbers, let alone improving on them, over the past four seasons.

The 2020 season is the only year in which Engram has appeared in every regular-season game. He had a career-low 408 receiving yards and 8.9 yards per reception in 2021.

Engram has had issues with drops throughout his career that will have to be fixed if he's going to be counted on as a wide receiver going forward.

Per Pro Football Focus' Ian Hartitz, Engram was one of eight tight ends who ran at least 75 percent of their routes from the slot or out wide last season.

PFF ranked Engram as the seventh-best free agent tight end, noting his "4.4 speed at 6'3" and 240 pounds is enough to keep teams monitoring his situation" when the market opens on March 16.

Regardless of what position Engram plays in 2022, he will likely come at a low cost for a new team. There is enough upside in his game for someone to take a swing.