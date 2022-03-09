Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Seahawks Interested in QB After Russell Wilson Deal

AP Photo/Justin Rex_file

The Seattle Seahawks' decision to trade Russell Wilson might not have been the indication they are preparing to start over that it initially seemed.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network, the Seahawks "are interested in" Deshaun Watson and "are expected to explore trade scenarios" for him.

Wilson noted Watson is set to give his first deposition Friday regarding the 22 civil lawsuits he's facing after being accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, and there is "no trade imminent or developing" for the three-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and a fifth-round draft pick.

There will be competition for Watson if his legal situation is resolved during the offseason. Wilson noted the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are interested in acquiring the 26-year-old.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones noted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also "keeping tabs" on Watson.

In addition to the civil lawsuits, Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN's John Barr in July that 10 women have filed criminal complaints against Watson to Houston police.



"Eight of the women, according to Hardin, are among the 22 women who have alleged in lawsuits that Watson sexually assaulted them or engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions," Barr wrote.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing many women in the civil lawsuits, told Jenny Vrentas and Juliet Macur of the New York Times that "several" of his clients have been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury Friday.

Watson is also subject to potential discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

The Seahawks shut the door on their previous era Tuesday. After the team agreed to trade Wilson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Seattle informed linebacker Bobby Wagner he was being released.

A complete rebuild doesn't seem to make sense for Seattle. Pete Carroll is the oldest active head coach in the NFL (70). The Seahawks still have dynamic talent on offense with Tyler Lockett signed through the 2025 season and DK Metcalf eligible for an extension this offseason.

Watson didn't play for the Houston Texans in 2021. He remained on the 53-man roster but was inactive for all 17 games.