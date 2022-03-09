Schefter: Jordan Love Trades Not Discussed by Packers after Aaron Rodgers' Return

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The idea of trading quarterback Jordan Love reportedly isn't "gaining traction" for the Green Bay Packers despite the return of Aaron Rodgers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter discussed Love's status Wednesday on Get Up! after Rodgers announced Tuesday he planned to remain with the Packers:

"I'm not expecting that right now. Look, this could change during the course of the offseason, but I don't know that there's another team out there that could wind up giving Green Bay enough value to make them want to move on from him, and we don't know if Aaron Rodgers is playing one or two more years, and Green Bay probably still likes Jordan Love as its QB of the future. He probably has more value to the Packers than he does to other teams, and I haven't heard anything of the sort that he's available or that teams are looking into him. Now, again, in this league, as we know, anything is always possible. Never rule out anything. But I haven't heard any conversation of that sort with that sort of issue gaining traction so far."

