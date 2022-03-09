Kyler Murray Trade Rumors: Commanders Haven't Shown Interest in Cardinals QB

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Washington Commanders reportedly didn't speak with the Arizona Cardinals about a possible Kyler Murray trade as part of their search for a new quarterback.

Jordan Schultz of Boardroom reported Tuesday the Commanders have taken a "long look" at the New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston as a potential free-agent target with Murray seemingly not a realistic target.

The Murray information is notable because of comments made last week by Washington general manager Martin Mayhew about the team's QB search.

"We feel we have canvassed the league effectively," Mayhew told reporters. "We've spoken to every club that has a quarterback who might be available."

Apparently, the Commanders don't think there's any chance the Cardinals move Murray despite some rumored tension since the offseason began between him and the Cardinals.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported in February that Cardinals sources described the standout signal-caller as "self-centered, immature and someone who points fingers," while Murray had grown "frustrated" with being the scapegoat when the team fell short of expectations.

There are signs the situation is beginning to thaw, however, as the two-time Pro Bowl selection restored Arizona-related posts to his Instagram page on Tuesday after deleting any references to the team earlier in the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Commanders' pursuit of a long-term answer at quarterback is ongoing. Taylor Heinicke is their only QB under contract for 2022.

Winston was off to a promising start with the Saints last season. He'd completed 59 percent of his throws for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven appearances before suffering a torn ACL in late October.

The 28-year-old Florida State product had long dealt with turnover woes during his five-year run as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starter, including a 30-interception season in 2019, so seeing him protect the ball better before the injury was a good sign.

Washington could face plenty of competition for Winston, though. It's a weak year for free-agent QBs and two of the top trade targets available are now off the board with Russell Wilson going to the Denver Broncos and Aaron Rodgers staying with the Green Bay Packers.

The Commanders do rank ninth in the NFL with a projected $30.4 million in salary-cap space, per Spotrac, which should help their cause if they go all-in for Winston.