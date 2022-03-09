Bobby Wagner's Top Potential Landing Spots After Seahawks Release

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Seattle Seahawks were releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after a 10-year tenure with the team.

An eight-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, Wagner had a strong season in 2021 with 170 total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

Since he clearly still has a lot left in the tank, Wagner is likely to field a ton of suitors as one of the most decorated players on the free-agent market.

Here's a look at some of the teams that would be great landing spots for Wagner:

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are set for some changes on defense after parting ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who now has the same position with the New York Giants.

While Baltimore may be focused on addressing key free-agent defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, the team would also be wise to pursue Wagner.

Adding Wagner to their defense would give the Ravens their best leader on that side of the ball since Ray Lewis. Pairing Wagner with former first-round pick Patrick Queen would help improve a unit that ranked 22nd in sacks (34) last year.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is usually an attractive destination for big-name free agents, and this offseason should be no different. The Cowboys are a few pieces away from being considered top contenders in the relatively wide-open NFC.

Wagner would be a strong addition to a defense that made a massive leap last season. The Cowboys led the league with 34 takeaways and a plus-14 turnover differential while ranking seventh in scoring defense (21.2 points per game).

Signing with Dallas would also reunite Wagner with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who coached Wagner early in his career as Seattle's DC from 2014 to 2015. He would also have the opportunity to play alongside rising star linebacker Micah Parsons, who was named 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have three first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and they will surely be looking to improve their defense. Philadelphia could address a need early by adding Wagner.

Last season, the Eagles ranked second-to-last in the league with just 29 sacks. The linebacking corps also struggled in coverage throughout the year. Wagner would help fix both of those deficiencies.

While the Eagles have multiple holes to fill, adding a player of Wagner's caliber will lead to positive ramifications across the board. His veteran presence would surely be a welcome addition to a young unit.