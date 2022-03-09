Report: Russell Wilson Trade Discussed Between Seahawks, Panthers Before Broncos Deal

AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File

The Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks had discussions about quarterback Russell Wilson before he was dealt to the Denver Broncos, per Joseph Person of The Athletic.

"Meanwhile, the Panthers remain in the quarterback market for the third consecutive offseason under Matt Rhule. The Athletic has learned the Panthers had discussions with the Seahawks about Wilson, not surprising given general manager Scott Fitterer's extensive background in Seattle over two decades as a scout and assistant GM.

"But Wilson, the former NC State star, preferred to play for Denver, where he wouldn't haunt the Seahawks."

The Panthers are left searching for answers at quarterback once again after a Wilson trade didn't materialize.

Cam Newton held down the fort for the 2010s, but Carolina went in a different direction in 2020. The Panthers opted for Teddy Bridgewater in 2020 before moving on to Sam Darnold in 2021.

Darnold is still under contract with the Panthers but largely struggled this past year. Carolina also has PJ Walker, but he also has not fared well in limited duty.

The Panthers own the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft and could opt to select a signal-caller like Liberty's Malik Willis, Ole Miss' Matt Corral or Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

The Panthers could also search the trade market and perhaps land the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, who's available with the 49ers handing the keys off to Trey Lance.

Or Carolina could bring someone in via free agency, like the Buffalo Bills' Mitch Trubisky.

Ultimately, it's a make-or-break year for head coach Matt Rhule, whose tenure in Carolina has started with a pair of five-win seasons. The Panthers need to find answers at quarterback, but a potential one is off the board with Wilson now a Bronco.