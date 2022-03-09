Indian Wells 2022 Draw: Results, Player Seedings, Brackets and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Simon Baker

The players at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, now know the path to a championship.

The draw for the men's singles tournaments was held Tuesday, while the women's draw happened Monday.

Here is a look at the results, a first-round matchup of note and more.

Women's Draw

The full bracket can be found at the tournament's official website.

Here is a visual look at the draw:

There will be no shortage of star power on the women's side. WTA Insider Courtney Nguyen noted nine of the top 10 players in the world will take part, as will 2018 champion Naomi Osaka in her return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019.

Reigning champion Paula Badosa is also in the field and looking to defend the title she won by defeating Victoria Azarenka in a dramatic three-set final.

Still, there are some notable omissions who withdrew, including world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. What's more, top seed Barbora Krejcikova will not play because of an elbow injury.

Fans won't have to wait long for a marquee matchup.

Osaka will face 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in a first-round showdown that is sure to attract quite the crowd. Osaka has not played this event since 2019 but has a championship on her resume, while Stephens has some momentum after winning her first title since 2018 with a victory in the Guadalajara Open.

Stephens has won each of her two career meetings against Osaka, although the last one happened in 2018.

Osaka, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion, reached the round of 32 at the Australian Open before losing a third-set tiebreaker to Amanda Anisimova, while Stephens lost in the first round of the year's opening major.

Whoever emerges from the showdown will face No. 21 Veronika Kudermetova.

Men's Draw

The full bracket on the men's side can also be found at the tournament's official website.

The main storyline for Tuesday's draw frankly had little to do with actual tennis. Instead, the focus was on whether Novak Djokovic would be included in the field.

Shad Powers of the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported he was at the No. 2 seed, which "technically keeps the door open to Djokovic playing in Indian Wells, though it's still unlikely."

The 20-time Grand Slam winner remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, which would not prevent him from playing. However, the issue is he is not in the United States, and, as Powers noted, foreigners who are not vaccinated cannot currently enter the country.

The Paribas Open announced the following: "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country."

While he could still play, the fact that he was on the "We Miss You" wall probably hints at what's to come:

That is plenty of star power that will be missing if he doesn't participate. After all, Djokovic, who didn't play in this event in 2021, is a five-time champion at Indian Wells and took home the title in 2008, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

However, he has struggled of late in Indian Wells by his own elevated standards and lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber in the round of 32 in 2019, Taro Daniel in the round of 64 in 2018 and Nick Kyrgios in the round of 16 in 2017.

Whether he could return to his typically dominant form in front of the California crowd figured to be a primary storyline of the tournament, but that likely won't be the case.