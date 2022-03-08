Cowboys Rumors: DAL Expects to Be Priced Out of Cedrick Wilson's Free-Agent Contract

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly don't believe they can afford wide receiver Cedrick Wilson in free agency this offseason.

Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the NFC East team believes it will be priced out of the expected market even though it prefers not to be. Wilson has been with the Cowboys his entire career since they selected him with a sixth-round pick during the 2018 NFL draft.

This comes after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Dallas is "likely" to release Amari Cooper before the start of the new league year on March 16. He has $20 million in fully guaranteed money kicking in on March 20. Doing so would count $6 million against the salary cap compared to $22 million if it doesn't.

ESPN's Todd Archer looked at the team's wide receiver situation Monday and noted it appears Michael Gallup will re-sign with the Cowboys. However, he also reported Wilson could see offers that range from $6 to $8 million per year on the open market, which would be too much for Dallas on the high end if it brings back Gallup.

Even without Cooper and Wilson, quarterback Dak Prescott still will have no shortage of playmakers around him with CeeDee Lamb, Gallup, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard and Dalton Schultz.

As for Wilson, he is a speedster coming off a career year in 2021 that saw him post 45 catches for 602 yards and six touchdowns. He even went 3-of-3 passing for 88 yards and worked as a punt returner at times.

The Boise State product is also in the middle of his prime at just 26 years old.

Top-tier wide receivers such as Davante Adams and Chris Godwin were among the players given the franchise tag this offseason, so secondary options like Wilson will become more intriguing for teams that need pass-catchers.

What figures to be a robust market will apparently be too much for the only NFL team Wilson has ever known.