Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Broncos' Fantasy Outlook After Russell Wilson Trade

After reportedly acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos' top pass-catchers could be in for big seasons in 2022.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver landed Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks, pending Wilson's approval by waiving his no-trade clause, which is expected.

With a nine-time Pro Bowl and one-time Super Bowl champion quarterback arriving in Denver, the main beneficiaries from a fantasy football perspective figure to be wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos have gone through a revolving door at quarterback since Peyton Manning retired at the end of the 2015 season, and it has prevented Denver's pass-catchers from being elite contributors from a fantasy perspective.

Inconsistent play under center was an issue once again last season with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock struggling to establish themselves as the answer at quarterback.

With the Broncos' passing game failing to click, no Denver pass-catcher had more than 68 receptions, 776 receiving yards or five receiving touchdowns last season.

Jeudy's lack of production had to do with both quarterback play and his inability to stay healthy, as he finished with 38 catches for 467 yards and no touchdowns in 10 games.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft is an elite talent, though, and was far better as a rookie when he reeled in 52 grabs for 856 yards and three scores.

Jeudy likely benefits more than anyone from Wilson's arrival, and he could stand to be the biggest breakout player in all of fantasy in 2022 if he can remain healthy.

Sutton led the Broncos with 776 receiving yards last season, while also posting 58 receptions and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing season for Sutton overall coming off a 2020 campaign in which he missed all but one game because of a knee injury.

In 2019, Sutton had a breakout year with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, earning him his first Pro Bowl selection.

Now that Sutton is another year removed from injury and has an elite quarterback in Wilson throwing him the ball, he should match or even exceed the production he put up in 2019.

A third Broncos wide receiver in Tim Patrick could see a boost as well after leading the team with five touchdown catches last season and finishing the past two seasons with over 50 receptions and over 700 yards each year.

Wilson will have a nice collection of receivers, just as he did in Seattle with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Both Lockett and Metcalf were hugely productive over the past two seasons with Wilson as their quarterback. In 2020, Lockett had a career-high 100 catches to go along with 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Metcalf was named to the Pro Bowl that season with 83 grabs for 1,303 yards and 10 scores.

Last season, Lockett racked up 73 receptions for 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns, while Metcalf had 75 catches for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns.

Jeudy and Sutton have a chance to put up similar production to Lockett and Metcalf, and if that is the case, they will both be weekly fantasy starters in 2022 and provide close to top-10 fantasy output at the position.