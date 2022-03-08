Jerry Jeudy Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Packers Return, Russell Wilson Broncos Trade

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went on a roller coaster of emotions during Tuesday's wild day of NFL news.

The 22-year-old was clearly upset after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Aaron Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million extension with the Green Bay Packers.

Denver had been considered a top contender to land Rodgers if he chose not to return to Green Bay. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Broncos were "all-in" on the four-time MVP.

Jeudy's mindset changed after Denver reportedly acquired Russell Wilson in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilson should be a significant step up for Denver, which ranked 19th in passing last season behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.

Jeudy has had a relatively disappointing start to his career with 1,323 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 26 games across two seasons. The former Alabama star was the second receiver taken in the 2020 draft, but his 90 catches rank 10th among players from his class.

Though the Broncos missed out on Rodgers, adding Wilson should provide a boost not only to the offense but also to Jeudy's career.