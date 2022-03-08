Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Zack Martin Restructure Contracts to Free Up Around $22M

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to restructured contracts with quarterback Dak Prescott and right guard Zack Martin, freeing up about $22 million in salary-cap space.

The moves had been expected for weeks. Prescott's contract was designed for restructuring after the 2021 season, and Martin had two voidable years added to his deal to spread out his cap hit, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.