MLB Announces $1M Fund to Support Spring Training Workers amid Lockout

Major League Baseball has announced the creation of a $1 million fund to support stadium workers at spring training locations amid the current lockout:

"Regrettably, the people who make Spring Training a first-class experience for our fans have been affected through no fault of their own," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The league said it will create an additional fund for seasonal and part-time workers affected by missed regular-season games.

The MLBPA previously announced it would create a $1 million fund to support workers affected by the cancellation of games.

"This fund is intended to support workers who are most affected by the MLB-imposed lockout but whose livelihoods have been disregarded by the owners in their efforts to pressure players into accepting an unfair deal," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said.

Manfred has already announced the first two series of the regular season would be canceled after the league was unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement with the players association.

MLB reportedly plans to cancel another week of games if a deal isn't reached by Tuesday, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic. Drellich also reported that the previously canceled games could be made up to complete a 162-game season if a deal is completed at Tuesday's meeting.

Whenever a new CBA is signed, the players will still take part in a four-week spring training to prepare for regular-season games.

"We thought 21 days was a problem in 2020 and injury data supports that," Manfred said of spring training in February. "We’d like at least 28 days, more like four weeks makes sense."

It means the Grapefruit League and Cactus League employees impacted by the current lockout—including grounds crew, security, concession workers and others—will still get a chance to work, although it will come later than usual.