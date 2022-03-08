Bills GM Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs' Current Contract: 'We'll Look at Everything'

AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

Buffalo Bills general manager Billy Beane says the team plans to explore an extension with wide receiver Stefon Diggs at some point this offseason.

“Whether it’s restricting it or adding years, we’ll look at everything. I think you can definitely know we will look at Stef’s contract at some point and see if there’s something that makes sense for both sides,” Beane said Tuesday on WGR 550, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But that’s really — we haven’t begun any conversations with them at this point.”

Diggs is under contract through the 2023 season, making $12.5 million in 2022 and $12.7 million in 2023.

While those base salaries are well below the average annual salary of someone with Diggs' production, the Bills could engage in extension talks designed to lower his cap hold for 2022. Buffalo is currently $6 million over the projected 2022 cap and will need to make some roster moves—either via cuts or contract restructurings—to be players in free agency and sign draft picks.

Diggs carries a $17.9 million cap hit for next season, the highest on the team. The Bills could add around $9.8 million in cap space by signing Diggs to an extension.

It's almost certain Diggs would be amenable to extension talks. He currently ranks 20th among wide receivers in terms of average annual salary, behind names like Jarvis Landry, Courtland Sutton and Robby Anderson.

Suffice it to say a raise is in order.