Hornets' LaMelo Ball 'Not Ready to Play Winning Basketball Yet," NBA Scout Says

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has already established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA, but at least one league scout isn't sure of his ability to positively impact winning right now.

Speaking to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, one Western Conference scout said Ball "might wind up being the best of" of the NBA's young point guards, but "he's not ready to play winning basketball yet."

The scout's response came as part of a survey conducted by Bontemps about the best young point guard in the NBA.

Ball finished fourth out of six players who are still on their rookie contract, ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Garland. Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young were the top three players in the voting.

Gilgeous-Alexander actually received more third-place votes than Ball (three to one), but Ball's edge in fourth- and fifth-place votes (12-10) gave him a higher overall point total based on the ballot's scoring system (38-37).

There's certainly no shame in being behind Doncic, Morant and Young on any list. Those three have already combined to make six All-Star appearances.

Ball, who made his first All-Star team this season, is two years younger than Morant and three years younger than Doncic and Young. He hasn't elevated the Hornets into the top tier of Eastern Conference teams, but the franchise is certainly far more interesting with him than it was prior to his arrival.

After drafting Ball in 2020, Charlotte saw a 10-win increase during his rookie year compared to 2019-20 (23 to 33). The team is currently in eighth place in the East with a 32-33 record, chasing its first playoff berth since 2015-16.

Ball leads the Hornets in assists (7.3 per game) and is tied for the team lead in scoring average (19.7). He is on pace to set career highs in rebounding (6.9) and three-point percentage (37.0).