Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin's Contract Being Restructured to Help Clear Cap Space

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing to make moves to try to get under the salary cap.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are restructuring the contract of right guard Zack Martin by adding two voidable years as a way to maximize the team's cap savings.

Gehlken added that quarterback Dak Prescott would also have his contract restructured. The $160 million deal he signed last spring likely had a major impact on the Cowboys' salary cap status.

According to Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, Dallas can create a total of $23 million in cap relief with the adjustments to Prescott and Martin's deals.

The salary cap for the 2022 season was reportedly set on Monday at $208.2 million, an increase of $25.7 million per team from the 2021 number. The sizable bump was made possible by the entire 17-game regular season and the postseason being played successfully, with only a few games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys likely aren't done making moves this offseason. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas is "seriously considering" using its franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz.

Watkins also reported on Sunday that two-time Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who is set to make $19 million next season, could be a candidate to get released after he refused to take a pay cut this offseason. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is also reportedly "likely" to part ways with the team before his $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 20.