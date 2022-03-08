Report: Erin Andrews Could Draw Interest from ESPN as Fox Seeks New Contract

Set Number: X163856 TK1

Fox NFL sideline reporter Erin Andrews is set to become a free agent, and while the company would like to retain her, ESPN would have interest in bringing her on, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

However, Marchand notes no discussions have been had with Andrews yet.

Marchand added that both Amazon and NBC could also pursue Andrews.

"Amazon and NBC, in theory, could be a landing spot for Andrews as they are in need of sideline reporters, but an initial indication, from sources, was that they may not be viewed as a match," Marchand wrote.

ESPN signed Lisa Salters to continue on the sidelines, and she is expected to retain her role on Monday Night Football. It's unclear what type of role Andrews would have if she signed with ESPN.

Andrews becomes one of several NFL reporters who could potentially get a fresh start with a new company. Troy Aikman, who previously worked for Fox, signed a deal with ESPN, and Joe Buck could join him.

Andrews rose to fame while working with ESPN from 2004 to 2012. She served in a variety of roles, from working on National Hockey Night to the Little League World Series. Her job eventually expanded to include coverage on College GameDay and sideline reporting for Major League Baseball games.

The 43-year-old joined Fox in 2012, serving as a host of the network's college football studio show before replacing Pam Oliver on the main crew in 2014. She has also served as a reporter for a variety of events, including the MLB All-Star Game, NFL playoffs and NASCAR's Daytona 500.