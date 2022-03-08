Cowboys Rumors: Gregory Won't Get Franchise Tag; Schultz Being 'Seriously' Considered

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

As the NFL franchise tag deadline approaches, the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly still deciding which player they will tag.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Dallas has "no plans" of placing the tag on defensive end Randy Gregory, and he added that the team is "seriously considering" using it on tight end Dalton Schultz.

