    NFL Exec: Jordan Davis Had 1 of the Single Most Impressive Combine Performances Ever

    Erin WalshMarch 8, 2022

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    While most Georgia players stood out in the 2022 NFL combine, it appears one defensive player emerged above all the rest and likely improved his draft stock. 

    One NFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he was amazed by Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

    “He was the best guy out there, Jordan Davis,” said the NFC executive. “One of the single most impressive combine performances ever.” 

    Davis measured in at 6'6", 341 pounds. He finished the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, which was the second-fastest among all defensive tackles behind Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt, who finished in 4.77 seconds. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Davis runs 4.82u 40 at 341 lbs 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/brgridiron?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brgridiron</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Md5z0oFOvc">pic.twitter.com/Md5z0oFOvc</a>

    Among DTs, Davis also finished with the second-best vertical at 32 inches and the best broad jump at 10'3". 

    StaceyDales @StaceyDales

    Jordan Davis is a beast. Broad jumped a 10-3. Not seen here, his 32” vertical. 💪💪💪 <a href="https://t.co/gXDCU66EBr">pic.twitter.com/gXDCU66EBr</a>

    PFF Draft @PFF_College

    JORDAN DAVIS: 10'3" BROAD<br><br>WHO IS THIS MAN⁉️<a href="https://t.co/JYHTpZF7I6">pic.twitter.com/JYHTpZF7I6</a>

    NFL @NFL

    A 32" vert for <a href="https://twitter.com/jordanxdavis99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordanxdavis99</a>...<br><br>And he sticks the landing! 😂<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/m2zdgTYXi2">pic.twitter.com/m2zdgTYXi2</a>

    PFF @PFF

    This photo of 341-pound Jordan Davis shouldn’t be real 😂 <a href="https://t.co/25AiG6nohb">pic.twitter.com/25AiG6nohb</a>

    Here are some more highlights from Davis' performance:

    NFL @NFL

    Look at how quick he moves ‼️<a href="https://twitter.com/jordanxdavis99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordanxdavis99</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/ftdCmVZWxB">pic.twitter.com/ftdCmVZWxB</a>

    NFL @NFL

    This dude makes these drills look like nothing for a 341 lb man. 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/jordanxdavis99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordanxdavis99</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/BdYxqD2RWx">pic.twitter.com/BdYxqD2RWx</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Those poor dummies. 😭<a href="https://twitter.com/jordanxdavis99?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordanxdavis99</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/QhpvuXIqyc">pic.twitter.com/QhpvuXIqyc</a>

    Davis had the best season of his collegiate career as a senior in 2021, recording two sacks, 32 tackles and five tackles for a loss. He won the 2021 Bednarik Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football, and the Outland Trophy. 

    While Davis did have an outstanding performance, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. did not have him being selected in the first round in a March 1 mock draft. However, Kiper has yet to release his post-combine mock draft, so that could change. 

