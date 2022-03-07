NFL Exec: Jordan Davis Had 1 of the Single Most Impressive Combine Performances Ever

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

While most Georgia players stood out in the 2022 NFL combine, it appears one defensive player emerged above all the rest and likely improved his draft stock.

One NFC executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that he was amazed by Bulldogs defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

“He was the best guy out there, Jordan Davis,” said the NFC executive. “One of the single most impressive combine performances ever.”

Davis measured in at 6'6", 341 pounds. He finished the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, which was the second-fastest among all defensive tackles behind Georgia teammate Devonte Wyatt, who finished in 4.77 seconds.

Among DTs, Davis also finished with the second-best vertical at 32 inches and the best broad jump at 10'3".

Here are some more highlights from Davis' performance:

Davis had the best season of his collegiate career as a senior in 2021, recording two sacks, 32 tackles and five tackles for a loss. He won the 2021 Bednarik Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football, and the Outland Trophy.

While Davis did have an outstanding performance, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. did not have him being selected in the first round in a March 1 mock draft. However, Kiper has yet to release his post-combine mock draft, so that could change.