Report: Kyler Murray Wants Cardinals Contract Resolved Before 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly wants his contract situation "resolved between now and the draft," according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Murray has one more year left on his rookie contract, plus a fifth-year option, but he is eligible for an extension this offseason. His agent, Erik Burkhardt, said in a statement last month that they were looking for a long-term deal from the Cardinals.

According to Breer, Murray's side doesn't want to wait until the summer because it's difficult for quarterbacks to hold out into training camp, which could affect his leverage. Any potential trade is also easier before the draft, which begins on April 28, before teams settle on their quarterback situations.

Though Murray hasn't requested a trade, Breer predicted that it could be "on the table" if negotiations don't go well.

Arizona is reportedly not taking calls on Murray at this point, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, but there is seemingly a separation between the two sides.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the Cardinals see Murray as "self-centered, immature and finger pointer."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Teammate Christian Kirk defended Murray's leadership to TMZ Sports, saying the quarterback "most definitely" deserves a new contract.

"Kyler's a special player and there's few people who can do what he does," the receiver added. "I believe he deserves everything that he's earned and that he has coming."

In three NFL seasons, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick has two Pro Bowl selections and an Offensive Rookie of the Year Award on his resume. He led the Cardinals to the playoffs this season while producing a 100.6 passer rating, totaling 24 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in 14 appearances.

The pressure is now on the Cardinals to make a decision on the player's future.