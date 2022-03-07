Video of Aaron Rodgers Officiating Wedding of Packers' David Bakhtiari Posted by TMZ

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

We still don't know if Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers, but he clearly has a lasting relationship with teammate David Bakhtiari.

Rodgers served as the officiant at Bakhtiari's wedding Saturday at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel near Santa Barbara, California, per TMZ Sports.

Bakhtiari also posted some pictures of himself and now wife, Frankie Shebby.

The couple was among those mentioned in Rodgers' "gratitude" post that initially seemed like a goodbye letter to the Packers. The quarterback listed Bakhtiari, Shebby, Randall Cobb and his wife, Aiyda Cobb, as the "Friday Crew."

"I loved every moment we got to spend together this year," Rodgers said. "Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you."

Bakhtiari has spent his entire nine-year NFL career alongside Rodgers in Green Bay, although he missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury.