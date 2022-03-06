NFL Combine 2022 Results: Highlights, Reaction and Recap from Sunday

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The defensive backs were last but certainly not least during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sunday was the fourth and final day of on-field drills at the combine, which meant it was time for special teams players and defensive backs to be put to the test. That meant plenty of speed and potential first-rounders as front offices do their homework prior to the 2022 NFL draft April 28-30.

After all, a post-Super Bowl mock draft from the B/R NFL Scouting Department featured seven defensive backs going in the first round alone.

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Florida's Kaiir Elam, Washington's Trent McDuffie, Penn State's Jaquan Brisker and Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. could all hear their names called early in the draft.

Sunday was an opportunity for some of them to create some separation as they battle for positioning, although nobody could keep pace with Baylor's Kalon Barnes as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.23 seconds. That was a combine record for defensive backs and fell just short of wide receiver John Ross' overall record of 4.22 seconds.

Here is a look at some of the key moments from the last day of the combine. Full results for all players who participated can be found on the NFL's official combine tracker.

Sauce Gardner Makes His Case for Best CB

All eyes were on Gardner on Sunday, especially since Stingley did not participate in the on-field testing because of injury.

The Cincinnati product didn't disappoint:

Sauce helped the Bearcats become the first Group of Five conference team to make the College Football Playoff during his final collegiate season, so it should come as no surprise he performed well under pressure during the combine. After all, this is a player who didn't allow a single touchdown in 1,059 coverage snaps in college, per Pro Football Focus.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reported there is some "word" at the combine that Gardner may be the "top overall player" in the draft, especially after he "interviewed incredibly well all week."

That is high praise, but he was also a consensus All-American who finished the 2021 campaign with 28 tackles, four passes defended, three interceptions and three sacks while largely shutting down an entire side of the field or individual wide receiver.

His showing with the Bearcats was good enough to land him as the second-best cornerback behind Stingley and the 13th-best overall player on the B/R NFL Scouting Department updated big board after the Senior Bowl last month.

Sunday was a chance to improve on his already favorable standing, and the 40-yard dash time of 4.41 seconds stands out the most for someone who checks in at 6'3" ahead of the draft.

That type of speed and size combination is surely what teams are looking for from cornerbacks who will be tasked with high-pointing passes against physical wide receivers and keeping up with them downfield on deep balls.

It would not be a surprise if Gardner is the top cornerback selected come draft day at this point.

Stingley Doesn't Have Chance to Match Gardner

Stingley was listed as the best cornerback and the best in man coverage on the B/R NFL Scouting Department's big board, but he did not have the chance to match Gardner's performance in Indianapolis.

After all, he didn't work out for the same reason his final collegiate season came to an early end: a torn ligament in his left foot that required surgery.

Yet that didn't stop him from expressing confidence at the combine. He told reporters, "I know myself and I know that when I'm at the best version of myself, I'm the greatest," when declaring himself the best available cornerback.

He also said he is "close to 100 percent" and plans on participating in LSU's pro day April 6, so teams will have an opportunity to evaluate him ahead of the draft.

It is hard to argue with Stingley's initial impression at the collegiate level. The cornerback was a consensus All-American in his first season with LSU in 2019 and helped a loaded Tigers team that also had Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase win the national championship.

He had 15 passes defended and six picks that year and was clearly well on his way to the NFL.

Opponents largely started staying away from him from there, and he played just three games in 2021 because of the injury. That injury unfortunately prevented a chance to see him go head-to-head against Gardner in the combine, but he will apparently have the chance to prove himself as the best cornerback during what figures to be a highly anticipated pro day.

Kyle Hamilton Looks Like Top-5 Pick

If teams have any concerns about drafting a safety early in the first round, Hamilton helped put some of them to rest Sunday.

The Notre Dame star put on a show at the combine while running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and impressing with his vertical leap and broad jump.

He further solidified his spot as the top safety in this draft during a performance that came after the B/R NFL Scouting Department had him as the No. 5 overall player on its big board. He was also listed as the best safety in man coverage, which should help him match up with wide receivers at the next level.

Tight ends may not be a problem either following Sunday's measurements. In fact, he was even drawing comparisons to two-time Pro Bowler Derwin James given his size and athleticism combination, which suggests he could be the anchor of whichever defense drafts him for years to come.

Hamilton was a consensus All-American in his final season despite playing just seven games, which was probably more of a testament to his reputation than anything else. Still, he had 63 tackles, six passes defended and an interception in 11 games during his last full season in 2020 and is someone who flies all over the field, delivers hits when needed, supports against the run and breaks up deep balls.

ESPN's Mina Kimes went as far as to say he is the best overall player in the draft:

That designation was due in part to how much defenses ask out of impact safeties in today's pass-happy NFL, and Hamilton possesses the versatility to do plenty on the field whether he is blitzing, playing in the box or serving as a ball hawk downfield.

The question now is how high he will go as a potential top-five pick alongside players such as Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Michigan pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and Sunday's performance did nothing to quiet the hype.