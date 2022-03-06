Video: Kalon Barnes Sets Combine Record for DBs With 4.23 40-Yard Dash

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Former Baylor defensive back Kalon Barnes made history Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine, recording the fastest time ever in the 40-yard dash at his position with an official time of 4.23 seconds.

After being clocked at 4.33 seconds in his first attempt, Barnes improved on that number with an unofficial 4.29 in his second run. It was later confirmed that his official time was 4.23.

Barnes' time is the second-fastest ever at the combine behind only John Ross' 4.22-second 40-yard dash in 2017.

After recording 23 tackles, five passes defended and an interception last season, Barnes surely impressed scouts Sunday and improved his draft stock with his performance.