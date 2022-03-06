Seahawks Trade Rumors: SEA 'Asking Around' WR Market Ahead of 2022 NFL Free Agency

AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly on the hunt for more weapons for Russell Wilson.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Seattle has been "asking around" looking for ways to add wide receivers to the depth chart. It's unclear if the team is looking to add depth behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett or make a big splash.

Several notable wideouts are expected to be available via trade or free agency this offseason. Calvin Ridley, Jarvis Landry and Brandin Cooks are among the veterans who could be added via trade; the free-agent crop will be dependent on how many players wind up getting franchised before Tuesday's deadline.

Names like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams are unlikely to hit the market, but Allen Robinson II, Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Gallup are likely to be unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens.

Lockett and Metcalf have each gone over 900 yards receiving each of the last three seasons, but the Seahawks have consistently failed in finding a third threat in their passing attack. Freddie Swain was third among receivers in yardage last season with just 343 yards, and he was the only other wideout to top the 100-yard mark.

Finding another threat on the outside could result in the Seahawks deploying three-wideout sets more often and opening their offense more for Wilson, who has clamored for a move away from the run-first mentality that's been prevalent throughout Pete Carroll's tenure as coach.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps adding a third star to the lineup is a way of smoothing over a relationship that's been the source of rumors for two straight offseasons.