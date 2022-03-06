Davante Adams Rumors: Packers, WR Haven't Made 'Much Progress' in Contract Talks

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams reportedly haven't made "much progress" on a long-term contract extension, which increases the probability the team will use its franchise tag on the Pro Bowl wide receiver before Tuesday's deadline.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported Sunday the Packers are unlikely to allow Adams to become a free agent, even if quarterback Aaron Rodgers informs the front office of his retirement or desire for a trade, so an extension or the tag are the only realistic outcomes for the wideout.

It was always an extreme long shot the two-time first-team All-Pro selection would hit the open market. He's far too valuable for Green Bay to watch him leave the organization while only getting a compensation draft pick in return.

If Adams receives the franchise tag, which is estimated at $18.5 million, the sides would still have until July 15 to work out a multiyear extension. If that doesn't happen, his only options are signing the one-year franchise tender or sitting out.

"I'm not sure," Adams said in January when asked how he'd react to the tag. "I'm not sure how to answer that safely right now. So, we'll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I'll just say that. I like to be professional on here."

A lot of what happens with the Packers over the next handful of months depends on Rodgers.

If the four-time NFL MVP decides to either retire or inform the front office he'd prefer a trade, it could lead to a ripple effect throughout the roster.

A departure by Rodgers would transition Green Bay from a Super Bowl contender to a major question mark in 2022, and in turn the team could decide it's best to make a flurry of blockbuster moves in hopes of shortening the length of a potential rebuild.

Trading both Rodgers and Adams this offseason could yield a massive amount of young talent and draft picks to begin a roster reconstruction around quarterback Jordan Love, a 2020 first-round selection.

That said, the Packers would much rather keep their offensive cornerstones and remain in the championship conversation.

Team president Mark Murphy wrote on the team's official website in February he was in "agreement" with head Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball that they want Rodgers to return.

So for now the team eagerly awaits the quarterback's decision and then a flurry of movement, either to rebuild the roster without Rodgers or handle salary-cap issues to finalize his return, will follow.

Regardless of the outcome, it would be a shock if Adams hits the free-agent market when the new league year gets underway March 16.