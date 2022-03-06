Aaron Donald Rumors: New Rams Contract 'Could Be Done Sooner Than Later'

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Aaron Donald is reportedly close to becoming the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Los Angeles Rams and the dominant defensive tackle are working on a contract extension "that could be done sooner than later. Arguably the game's best player, he will need to be the game's highest-paid defensive player, and the Rams know that."

Fowler also noted the extension seems to be more likely than Donald retiring despite "rumblings around the Super Bowl" he may walk away if he won a Lombardi Trophy.

"I never say anything with certainty, [but] that's not a concern right now," Rams general manager Les Snead said when previously discussing a potential Donald extension, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

The future Hall of Famer has been nothing but excellent for Los Angeles ever since the franchise selected him with a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft. His career includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Pro selections, a Defensive Rookie of the Year, eight Pro Bowl nods and, now, a Super Bowl title.

He was fittingly at his best in the biggest moments of that Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals with two sacks and three quarterback hits. His pressure on Cincinnati's final fourth-down play proved to be key on the defensive snap that essentially won the title for the Rams.

It was more of the same for Donald after he posted 84 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and four passes defended during the regular season.

The question now becomes what will being the highest-paid defensive player look like for the 30-year-old.

According to Spotrac, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the highest-paid defensive player on a per-year basis at more than $28 million. However, Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears has the highest total value for a contract at $141 million.

Perhaps Donald eclipses both of them with a new deal, and it would be hard to argue against that given the overall impact he has had on the Rams throughout his career.