Mitchell Trubisky Rumors: Steelers, Commanders, Giants, Panthers, Broncos Linked

Impending free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is reportedly drawing widespread interest that could land him a sizable contract.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday the interested teams include the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.

Fowler also noted teams are "openly discussing" the possibility of Trubisky being paid more than $10 million per season.

