Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Broncos 'All in' on QB; Steelers 'on the Periphery'

The Denver Broncos are reportedly "all in" in their pursuit of a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported the Broncos have made acquiring Rodgers their priority this offseason and seemingly have no plans to move on until the reigning MVP makes a decision about his future.

Playing for the Packers or retiring are still considered the two most likely options for Rodgers' offseason outcome. Green Bay has reportedly made a "strong push" to sign its 38-year-old quarterback to a long-term contract that would almost certainly make him the NFL's highest-paid player.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also considered an outside contender to land Rodgers.

Despite promising to not drag out his decision, Rodgers is now more than six weeks removed from the Packers' playoff elimination without giving a hint about his future. He's remained typically coy during interviews—most coming on the Pat McAfee Show—even though none of the circumstances have changed.

The Packers are yet to franchise tag or re-sign Davante Adams, the outside contenders for his services remain the same, and it's unlikely the contract parameters Green Bay is offering have moved all that much.

At this point, Rodgers is beginning to hurt whichever team he plays for with his indecision. If it's the Packers, the team needs to get on the move quickly in building a roster around him given their cap constraints. If it's another team, they need to engage the Packers on a trade quickly so they can go through free agency with a clear vision of the roster. Retirement is the only option whereby Rodgers' indecision isn't actively a strain at this point, though it would obviously hurt the Packers' chances in 2022.

It's a decision that should come within the next 48 hours if Rodgers sticks to his guns about making a call by the franchise deadline. That said, we're getting to a point where all outside parties have to be a little exhausted by the extended spectacle of coyness.