Kamaru Usman Teases Colby Covington Title Fight After UFC 272: 'Maybe Down the Line'

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Kamaru Usman said Colby Covington may have earned a third shot at the UFC welterweight title after his victory over Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 on Saturday night.

Usman, who won the first two matchups with Covington, told ESPN MMA he's not ruling out another meeting:

Covington withstood a few of Masvidal's flurries to win their long-awaited clash by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 49-46). It was an impressive showing that should keep the 34-year-old California native atop the welterweight challenger rankings.

Afterward, he called out former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, a previous training partner he referred to as "Louisiana swamp trash."

"I'll see you soon. You're next!" Covington said, adding he plans to fight again in July.

Meanwhile, Usman underwent hand surgery in February that's expected to sideline him until at least July, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi. His most recent fight was the second encounter with Covington in November, which resulted in a win by unanimous decision.

The first meeting ended with a fifth-round knockout by the Nigerian Nightmare in December 2019.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Normally somebody who's come up short in two shots at the title wouldn't be entitled to a third championship fight in such short order, but a limited number of contenders have emerged at welterweight.

Usman has also beaten Masvidal twice in July 2020 and April 2021 amid the lack of challengers.

UFC president Dana White did announce in January the plan calls for Leon Edwards to get the next shot at Usman's belt, though.

"That kid's had a rough run. He deserves it," White told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter (via Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting). "If you look at it, Colby lost to [Usman] twice, Gilbert [Burns] lost, Leon's next. He's number three."

If Usman-Edwards and Covington-Poirier both take place in July, it's possible the third meeting between Usman and Covington could happen in late 2022 or early 2023.