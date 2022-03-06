Colby Covington Calls out Dustin Poirier After UFC 272 Win over Jorge Masvidal

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Colby Covington is setting his sights on Dustin Poirier.

After defeating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision Saturday night at UFC 272, Covington called Poirier out in a typically brash manner.

"I just took care of Miami street trash; now it's time to take care of Louisiana swamp trash," Covington said in the Octagon during his post-fight interview. "Where you at Dustin Poirier, you cuck? You said it's on sight; name the site."

Covington continued the insults with references to Poirier's wife and child before saying, "You're next!"

The two fighters have a longstanding personal beef. Covington has made their back-and-forth deeply personal on multiple occasions, including making accusations of infidelity against Poirier's wife.

Poirier has said their personal beef is too deep to take a fight in a professional setting.

"If I fight Colby, we're both going to jail. I'm going to jail," Poirier told reporters last month. "I'm not going to fight him in the Octagon. He's not making money off of my career and what I've done. This is something different. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC."

Poirier is coming off a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at December's UFC 269 event. Fighting Covington would require Poirier to add significant weight to fight at welterweight, barring an unlikely scenario in which Covington could get down to 155 pounds and take him on at lightweight.

There's little doubt a grudge match of this magnitude could sell tickets for Dana White, but it feels unlikely they'll ever be able to come to terms—be it personal, financial or weight class.