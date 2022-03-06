NFL Rumors: Cardinals' Chandler Jones Not Expected to Receive Franchise Tag Offer

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones can expect to become a free agent when the new NFL year begins on March 16.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Adam Maya), the Arizona Cardinals aren't planning to use the franchise tag on Jones before the March 8 deadline.

There are a number of issues facing the Cardinals that general manager Steve Keim must figure out this offseason.

Arizona only has $2.74 million in available cap space, per Spotrac. Kyler Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, issued a statement on his client's behalf earlier this week making it known his client is seeking a long-term extension.

The statement from Murray's camp came after ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported an "odd vibe" between the star quarterback and team.

The Cardinals issued a statement denying the report and saying how "excited" they are to have Murray at quarterback in 2022.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While the Cardinals attempt to figure things out with Murray, Jones' status as a free agent has been looming. Tagging him would cost the team $17.4 million in 2022.

Jones remains a productive pass-rusher at 32 years old. He recorded 10.5 sacks in 15 starts during the 2021 season, though five of them came in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

Arizona previously used the franchise tag on Jones in February 2017 after he finished his first season with the club. The team wound up signing him to a five-year contract extension one month later.

In six seasons with the Cardinals, Jones has recorded 71.5 sacks, 23 forced fumbles and 19 pass breakups. He spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots from 2012-15.