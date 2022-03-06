Arnold Sports Festival Results 2022: Saturday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

The penultimate day of competition at the 2022 Arnold Sports Festival was also one of the busiest.

Saturday's schedule of events was highlighted by the finals of the Arnold Classic, men's physique and wellness international.

The Arnold Classic is one of the premier bodybuilding competitions in the world. Defending champion Nicholas Walker announced in January he wouldn't be competing this year to give himself more time to prepare for Mr. Olympia.

Brandon Curry won the top prize in the men's open for the second time in his career. He previously won in 2019, the same year he took home the Mr. Olympia title.

Here are the results from each of Saturday's events from the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Men's Open Results

1. Brandon Curry ($200,000)

2. William Bonac ($120,000)

3. Steve Kuclo ($70,000)

4. Samson Dauda ($37,500)

5. Justin Rodriguez ($20,000)

6. Brett Wilkin ($12,500)

Pro Wheelchair Results

1. Gabriele Andriulli

2. Harold Kelley

3. Bradley Betts

4. Chad McCrary

Pro Strongwoman Results

1. Victoria Long - 54.5 points

2. Andrea Thompson - 45.5 points

T3. Hannah Linzay - 40 points

T3. Olga Liashchuk - 40 points

5. Melissa Peacock - 34.5 points

Pro Strongman Classic Results

1. Martins Licis - 41 points

2. Oleksii Novikov - 37.5 points

T3. Luke Stoltman - 30.5 points

T3. Bobby Thompson - 30.5 points

5. Rob Kearney - 28.5 points

Bikini International Results

1. Lauralie Chapados ($10,000)

2. Maureen Blanquisco ($6,000)

3. Ashley Kaltwasser ($4,000)

4. Elisa Pecini ($3,000)

5. Jourdanne Lee

Men's Physique Results

1. Erin Banks ($10,000)

2. Emmanuel Hunter ($6,000)

3. Diogo Montenegro ($4,000)

4. Antoine Weatherspoon ($3,000)

5. Choi Bong-Seok ($2,000)

Wellness International Results

1. Isabelle Nunes ($7,000)

2. Angela Borges ($4,000)

3. Sunny Andrews ($3,000)

4. Julia Chitarra ($2,000)

5. Yarishna Ayala ($1,500)

Full results via GenerationIron.com

The field for the men's open portion of the Arnold Classic took a hit leading up to the event. In addition to Walker not participating, Nathan De Asha, Mohamed Shaaban, Rafael Brandao, Akim Williams and Cedric McMillan pulled out.

De Asha and Shaaban had to miss the competition due to injuries.

The 2021 Arnold Classic took place in September after being delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic. A quick six-month turnaround may not have given some of the athletes the necessary time to be in peak physical condition.

Prejudging for the men's open took place on Friday. Curry, Bonac and Kuclo were among the group in the first callout. They were also brought back onto the stage for the third callout, along with Justin Rodriguez.

That foursome comprised the top four after the fifth callout. Kuclo wound up coming in third for the second straight year. Bonac got the most muscular aware for his performance in the competition, but Curry took the top spot thanks to winning the best posing routine.

Isabelle Nunes was part of history on Saturday night. She won the first-ever wellness international event at the Arnold Classic by beating out Angela Borges and Sunny Andrews.

The men's physique competition made a return to the event after not being contested last year. It was open for a new winner because Andre Ferguson, who won this event for three straight years from 2018-20, didn't return in 2022.

Erin Banks took advantage of the opening to win thanks to outstanding conditioning that stood out in the field.