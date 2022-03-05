Knicks' Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle Ejection: 'You Can't Cross Over That Line'

AP Photo/Matt York

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said forward Julius Randle must learn to control his emotions better after being ejected during the third quarter of Friday's 115-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Randle became engaged in an altercation with the Suns' Cam Johnson, which resulted in both players receiving a technical foul, and the Knicks star was hit with a second tech for continuing the confrontation while also making contact with referee Dedric Taylor.

"It's an emotional game, but you can't cross over that line," Thibodeau told reporters. "You gotta know where to stop. None of us are perfect. We're gonna make mistakes. But we gotta be disciplined."

