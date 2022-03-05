Johnny Manziel Reportedly in Talks to Rejoin Fan Controlled Football League

Todd Kirkland/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is reportedly in discussions to re-sign with the Fan Controlled Football league ahead of its second season.

Sources told TMZ Sports on Saturday they "feel confident" Manziel, who made three appearances for the Zappers last season, will play at least a few FCF games in 2022. He hinted toward playing for the Wild Aces under their new owner, comedian Druski.

"Only coming out of retirement for [Druski] and Shoulda Been Athletics," Manziel wrote Friday on Instagram, per TMZ.

His play with the Zappers last year marked his first football action since he was with the AAF's Memphis Express in 2019. He's also made stops with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes since his NFL career ended in early 2016.

Manziel completed 14 of his 27 passes attempts for 133 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions for the Zappers. He added 104 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

The 29-year-old Texas native was once among the sport's most coveted quarterback prospects after a standout college career at Texas A&M, which was highlighted by becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2012.

He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2014 draft, but his NFL career never panned out, in large part because of off-field problems.

In February 2021, as Manziel prepared to join the FCF, he told Josh Peter of USA Today it wasn't an attempt to make an NFL comeback.

"Even if I got an opportunity to go back to the NFL, I don't think I would take it," he said. "I don't think it's my path. I don't think it's what's meant to be. I think there are a million other avenues and things I can do in life."

Instead, Manziel explained it was more of a business venture that included playing some casual football.

"This is just an opportunity that got presented to me to get around a bunch of good guys who I feel like we'll make great business connections with and I'll have a lot of fun while I’m doing it," he told Peter.

His NFL days are a thing of the past, but there's still interest every time "Johnny Football" steps on a football field, which is good news for the FCF.