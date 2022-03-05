Mike Williams Rumors: Chargers Prepared to Franchise-Tag WR Ahead of Free Agency

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams reportedly won't make it to free agency.

Per USA Today's Tyler Dragon, the Chargers are prepared to use the franchise tag on Williams if the two sides can't agree to a long-term contract.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Williams "was fantastic" for them in 2021, and they are "big fans" of him.

Staley did tell reporters earlier in the week that the team plans to bring in "a bunch of new personnel" to take advantage of everything quarterback Justin Herbert can do.

Pro Football Focus projects Williams to receive a four-year, $68 million contract ($38 million guaranteed) if he signs a long-term deal.

The Chargers have $57.5 million in cap space, per Spotrac. The franchise-tag value for wide receivers is $19.1 million.

Los Angeles selected Williams with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He had a breakout season in 2018 with 10 touchdown catches on just 43 receptions.

The 2019 season was Williams' first 1,000-yard campaign, and he averaged a league-high 20.4 yards per reception. The Clemson alum became one of Herbert's favorite receivers in 2021 with 129 targets, 76 receptions, 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 8 to use the franchise tag. The deadline for tagged players to sign long-term contracts is July 15.