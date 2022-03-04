NCAA Football Rules Committee Approves Measures on Targeting, Addresses Fake Injuries

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA Football Rules Committee announced new measures Friday addressing targeting penalties and fake injuries, per Greg Johnson of NCAA.org.

The group also announced discussions and proposals for other parts of the game, including blocking below the waist, kickoffs and various rules recommendations.

Under current regulations, a player who receives a targeting penalty in the second half of a game must sit out the first half of his ensuing matchup, but a new rule allows the player's conference to appeal the targeting penalty to NCAA National Coordinator of Officials Steve Shaw. If the appeal is successful, then the player will not serve the half-game suspension.

As far as fake injuries, there will be no in-game mechanisms to address teams that use them as a way to gain a free timeout. However, schools and conferences can now report questionable actions to Shaw, who will assess the situation and provide his opinions on further action.

Any penalties would be under the jurisdiction of the conference or school involved.

Another proposal recommended only allowing blocking below by the waist by linemen and stationary backs located within the tackle box. It would be prohibited outside the tackle box on scrimmage plays.

Kickoff data was also reviewed after previous rules changes, and the committee is satisfied with the decrease in injuries after those fixes:

"Analysis of available NCAA injury surveillance data indicates that the proportion of injuries attributed to kickoff plays are trending downward and is now similar to that of other scrimmage plays. The timing of these trends appears to align with other recent kickoff rules adjustments focused on safety (fair catch option, removal of double team and blindside blocks)."

Another rule recommendation would keep a defensive holding penalty at 10 yards but would also make it an automatic first down.

The committee also proposed changing a uniform rule to align with the NFL, where a sock/leg covering must cover the space between the shoe and the bottom of the pants.

The Playing Rules Oversight Panel must approve all proposals. That group is scheduled to speak about recommendations April 20. If they are approved, then changes would go into effect this season.