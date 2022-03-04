Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Reportedly Working on New Contract Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Reportedly Working on New Contract Ahead of NFL Free AgencyMarch 5, 2022
Heading into the final season of his current contract, the Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly looking to extend Tyreek Hill's deal.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the Chiefs and Hill are "working on a contract extension" that will have a more "normal" structure than the previous deal he signed.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Chiefs are working on a contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill, with the structure expected to be more "normal" than last time.
