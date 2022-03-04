Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: 'Doesn't Seem Like Teams Have Called' About Giants RB

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

There don't seem to be a lot of shoppers in the trade market for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it "doesn't seem like teams have called" the Giants about Barkley since he was put on the trade block.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters earlier this week that the team was "open to everything" when asked about the possibility of trading their top players, including Barkley.

Despite Schoen's openness to making a move, the asking price for Barkley would seem to make it difficult that a deal actually comes together.

One assistant general manager told NFL reporter Jordan Schultz that Schoen would want a first-round draft pick to trade the four-year veteran.

Barkley, who will play next season on the final year of his rookie contract, has the eighth-highest cap hit among running backs in 2022 ($7.2 million), per Spotrac.

Since winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, Barkley has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. He led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage in his first season but has just 2,391 scrimmage yards over the past three seasons combined.

Barkley only played two games during the 2020 season after tearing his ACL in a Week 2 loss to the Chicago Bears. He missed four games in 2021 due to a sprained ankle suffered in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The Penn State alum led the team in rushing yards (1,307) and receptions (91) and ranked third in receiving yards (721) as a rookie.

With Brian Daboll entering his first season as New York's head coach and uncertainty at the quarterback position, Barkley could have a significant role in the offense as the team looks to improve on last year's 4-13 record.