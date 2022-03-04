NFL Rumors: Cowboys Targeting Long-Term Contract for Michael Gallup in Free Agency

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly planning to part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper and re-sign wide receiver Michael Gallup in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Cowboys are "likely" to release Cooper before the start of the new league year since he is due $20 million guaranteed on March 20.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports followed up by reporting that Dallas also wants to sign Gallup to a long-term contract. Robinson noted that the Cowboys viewed Cooper and Gallup as an "either/or" situation and chose to pursue the retention of Gallup.

Dallas selected Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

At the conclusion of the 2021 season, however, it was unclear if he would be back given that he is a free agent and the Cowboys have both Cooper and CeeDee Lamb on the roster.

Gallup enjoyed a career year in 2019 before the arrival of Lamb, registering 66 receptions for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. With Lamb knocking him down a bit in the pecking order, Gallup finished with 59 grabs for 843 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

The 26-year-old wideout was essentially the No. 3 receiver entering 2021, and he was productive when healthy, racking up 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns in nine games.

Gallup missed eight contests, though, as well as the Cowboys' NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Much of the time Gallup missed was because of a calf injury, but he suffered an even more serious injury late in the season when he tore his ACL in Week 17.

The fact that he tore his ACL so late in the season suggests he may be forced to miss some time at the start of the 2022 campaign. That created even more questions regarding whether the Cowboys would attempt to re-sign him.

If Dallas does indeed cut ties with Cooper, re-signing Gallup makes sense because he is already familiar with the system and would likely cost significantly less than Cooper.

The major issue, though, is the Cowboys are short on accomplished pass-catchers outside of Lamb.

Cooper may get cut, and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and tight end Dalton Schultz are free agents. If Dallas can't re-sign either of them, it would enter the 2022 season with a shortage of weapons, especially if Gallup isn't ready for Week 1.

The Cowboys' offense is largely predicated on the passing attack and the play of quarterback Dak Prescott. If the plan is to bring Gallup back as the No. 2 receiver, the front office will have to get busy by either re-signing Wilson and Schultz as well, or bringing in other pass-catchers through free agency or the draft.