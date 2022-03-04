Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Rams Making WR a Priority; Expected to Return in November

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Los Angeles Rams consider Odell Beckham Jr. a "priority" this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport also reported Beckham is expected to be back by November after undergoing surgery for the torn ACL he suffered in Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While he probably didn't position himself to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, Beckham went a long way toward rebuilding his on-field reputation after signing with the Rams.

His production in the regular season with L.A. was somewhat lackluster (27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns), but he had a significant impact in the postseason. He caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two scores.

Rams general manager Les Snead said at the NFL Scouting Combine the team "would definitely like" the three-time Pro Bowler back in the fold. Snead also attempted to look at the silver lining for what will be the wideout's lengthy layoff.

"The positive is that you may get someone with very fresh legs for the stretch mark, similarly to maybe how we did it this year," he told reporters.

Because of the timing of his ACL injury, missing the entire 2022 season seemed like a plausible outcome for Beckham. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio went so far as to detail whether the 29-year-old would get injury protection if he didn't play at all.

But going off the 2021 schedule, an early November return would have Beckham back on the field at about the halfway mark. The Rams wouldn't have to worry much about him adjusting to the offense on the fly, either, given his experience with the scheme already.

Free agency is always unpredictable, and it only takes one general manager to throw a big contract Beckham's way. However, Los Angeles is looking increasingly likely to be his destination again in 2022.