Bengals ST Coach: Evan McPherson Watching SB Halftime Show 'A Real Sore Subject'

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Cincinnati Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons still isn't pleased with placekicker Evan McPherson's decision to watch the Super Bowl halftime show instead of heading back to the locker room with his teammates.

"That’s a sore subject," he said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. "That’s a real sore subject."

Who could blame McPherson, though? The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured a legendary lineup consisting of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak. McPherson got a free sideline seat too.

At any rate, McPherson being out there didn't affect his performance. He drilled his only two second-half kicks: an extra point following Tee Higgins' 75-yard touchdown reception and a 38-yard field goal. Despite his best efforts, the Bengals fell 23-20 to the Los Angeles Rams.

McPherson may have elicited the ire of Bengals' coaches, but they'll probably find a way to make amends. Cincinnati isn't getting to the Super Bowl without him. The man nicknamed "Money Mac" went a perfect 20-for-20 on his playoff kicks (14 field goals, six extra points).

He hit a game-winning 52-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round before sending Cincinnati to the Super Bowl with a 31-yarder in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Championship game.

It was a great season for the rookie kicker, who the Bengals selected with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft. That ended up being a fantastic selection for Cincinnati, which made the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.