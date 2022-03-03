Report: Aaron Rodgers Widely Believed to Be Returning to Packers for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File

Based on the feeling of people around the NFL, Aaron Rodgers will be playing for the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, there is a "widespread belief" from people in the league that the four-time NFL MVP is coming back to the Packers.

Howe noted opposing teams have inquired about Rodgers' availability this offseason, but "they don’t believe a trade will ultimately happen this offseason."

Even though no one has officially said so, the Packers have already made moves that strongly suggest Rodgers is coming back. Tom Clements came out of retirement to join head coach Matt LaFleur's staff as quarterbacks coach.

LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday that Rodgers played a "significant role" in bringing Clements, who previously coached for the Packers from 2006-16, back to the team.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Feb. 28 that the Packers were working to have a new contract ready for Rodgers if/when he decides to return.

Rodgers told reporters after Green Bay's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round he would take some time to figure out what the next steps would be for him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision—obviously before free agency," Rodgers told reporters Jan. 23.

NFL free agency begins on March 16. The Packers have several key free agents, including Davante Adams and De'vondre Campbell. They are currently $29.8 million over the cap, per Spotrac.

Rodgers has won back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and completed 68.9 percent of his attempts in 16 starts last season.

The Packers have been the top seed in the NFC playoffs each of the past two seasons, but they have failed to reach the Super Bowl both times.