76ers' Updated Roster, Depth Chart After Reported DeAndre Jordan Contract

Veteran center DeAndre Jordan cleared waivers on Thursday after his release from the Los Angeles Lakers and is reportedly signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Here's what the team's depth chart looks like after the addition:

PG: James Harden / Shake Milton

SG: Tyrese Maxey / Danny Green / Isaiah Joe

SF: Matisse Thybulle / Furkan Korkmaz / Charlie Brown Jr.

PF: Tobias Harris / Georges Niang

C: Joel Embiid / DeAndre Jordan / Paul Millsap / Paul Reed / Charles Bassey

There's no doubt that the Sixers have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. Embiid is one of the frontrunners to win MVP, Harden has looked rejuvenated since being traded to Philly (27.3 PPG, 12.3 APG, 9.0 RPG) and second-year guard Maxey is averaging a cool 24.6 points per game with Harden in the lineup, well above his 17.3 points per game average on the year.

Add in defensive stalwart Thybulle and Harris at the 4, and it's a scary group, and one that makes the Sixers a legitimate title threats.

But there are question marks. While Maxey has thrived next to Harden, Harris has really struggled in those three games (10.6 PPG on 10-for-28 shooting). Green is solid wing depth off the bench, but after that, the Sixers are incredibly thin, with Korkmaz shooting a woeful 29.6 percent from three and inexperienced players like Joe and Brown the only other options.

Milton, who has served as a backup point guard in the past, likely will see more time off the ball with one of either Harden or Maxey always on the floor. Staggering the starters' minutes should help alleviate some of the bench's weaknesses.

The backup center position is tougher to work around, however, and it's fair to question if Jordan really addresses the issue. Millsap has not looked good in the role since the Brooklyn trade, but Jordan is 33 and hasn't been particularly effective for a few years now:

In 32 games for the Lakers this season (19 starts), Jordan averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game.

Granted, come the playoffs it's hard to imagine Jordan—or any other player—seeing much more than 10 minutes off the bench at center, with Embiid likely to play big minutes. But treading water during those short periods will still be vital.

Perhaps Doc Rivers can squeeze one more solid run out of Jordan, a player he's worked with in the past. Dwight Howard and Andre Drummond upped their level of play under the head coach the past two seasons.

But given Jordan's recent play, expecting that type of resurgence is optimistic, at best.