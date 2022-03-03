AEW's Wardlow Talks Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Kenny Omega, More in B/R AMA

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wardlow is one of the fastest-rising stars in AEW and professional wrestling as a whole, and he may be on the verge of the biggest win of his career.

On Sunday at AEW Revolution, Wardlow will be part of the Face of the Revolution ladder match, with the winner going on to challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship at a later date.

Wardlow also figures to be in MJF's corner for the dog collar match against CM Punk, and given the recent tension between Wardlow and MJF, it could make for an explosive situation.

On Thursday, Wardlow joined Bleacher Report for an AMA session in which he discussed the Face of the Revolution ladder match, his desire to wrestle Kenny Omega, his biggest influences in the business and much more.

The following is most of the transcript from the AMA session.

@BR_Wrestling: What do you think about your chances in the Face of the Revolution ladder match? Lots of heavy hitters there.

Not to sound too cocky, but I feel my chances are very very good. I don’t care who else is in that match. Nobody is stopping me.

@hi76revived: What’s your most effective workout in the gym?

Everything is pretty effective as long as you’re doing it right. If we’re going on importance: deadlift, bench, squat always. That is the key to success—the triple threat.

@fcourtney27: What made you use the Powerbomb Symphony?

It actually started with a little idea from Chris Jericho and just evolved. It evolved into Tony Khan deeming it the Powerbomb Symphony and it has kind of exploded.

@the1calledcj: Where did they find you? Were you a bodybuilder or a football player?

I’ve always been a wrestler. I got started a little later than I would have liked to. AEW pretty much heard about me through word of mouth. Kind of the perfect storm—a few people mentioned my name to Cody. After some time, they gave in and wanted to see what I was all about and the rest is history.

@eggyz: What would life after wrestling look like for you?

Probably gonna still somehow involve wrestling. After I’m done in ring, I would like some position backstage helping in any way I can. I also see myself in the woods with nobody around me, surrounded by a bunch of dogs.

@DJMainstream: We all know you’re a future champion, but if you had the chance to go after the tag titles who would be your partner of choice?

Will Hobbs or 10. Hobbs and I are both homegrown AEW powerhouses that are very hungry for success.

@AEWChief365: What legend inspired you to start wrestling?

Bret Hart was the first one that made me go: "This is awesome. This is what I want." After Bret Hart, it was Kevin Nash and The Rock. Then, Jeff Hardy. Then, when I was in high school working out, Batista was the big thing so he became a huge motivation.

@morningstar47: Favorite food and drink?

I love Italian. I love Mexican. Pizza and ice cream. I love tequila but I don’t drink often. I drink a lot of water.

@saadk11: After facing CM Punk, who is your next dream opponent you hope to face down the line?

I want Kenny Omega.

@JOSiE79: If you could face an opponent in any era, who would you choose?

Brock Lesnar is still very high on that list of any timeline. Kind of goes: Kenny Omega, Brock, but The Rock. I would love to go one-on-one with The Great One.

@a20gta: Who has been the biggest influence in your career?

Jeff Hardy and Dave Bautista and honestly Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as well. Those three have consistently motivated me and push me to where I am.

@domingomoya: What’s your favorite thing to do when you’re not wrestling, any hobbies?

Always just doing something active—hiking, mountain climbing, bike riding through trails, jogging through the woods, anything that is outside and active. I really enjoy mountain biking. That is one of my favorite things to do outside of the gym.