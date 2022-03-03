Mike Krzyzewski Says He Will Have 'Nothing to Do' with Duke Program After Retirement

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke men's basketball will forever be associated with Mike Krzyzewski, but the legendary head coach doesn't plan on being involved with the program after he retires following the 2021-22 campaign.

"I will have nothing to do with our basketball program," he said Thursday, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. "This is not about me. … [Things have been said] where I'm trying to maintain control. That could not be further from the truth. It was mine for 42 years, but it's Duke's forever."

While he may be ready to move on, there's a reason the floor at Cameron Indoor Stadium is named Coach K Court.

Krzyzewski has been the head coach of the Blue Devils since the 1980-81 campaign and has built a legendary resume that includes five national championships, 12 Final Fours, what will be 13 regular-season ACC titles after this season, 15 ACC tournament championships, three Naismith Coach of the Year awards and five ACC Coach of the Year awards.

He sports a sparkling 1,123-306 record during his time with Duke and is well positioned to add to his legacy in his final season considering the team is 26-4 and competing for a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance.

Coach K will be the focus of the college basketball world Saturday during his final home game at Duke, and it fittingly comes against the archrival North Carolina Tar Heels.

Many of his former players will be in attendance, and there will surely be an atmosphere of celebration as he closes the door on one of the most legendary coaching careers in all of sports history.

He will hand the coaching job over to one of his former players, Jon Scheyer, at the conclusion of the season. While following in the footsteps of Krzyzewski will be an impossible task, Scheyer is already off to quite the start with the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 and 2023, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

To hear Krzyzewski say it, he'll be hands-off as Scheyer looks to parlay his success on the recruiting trail into success on the court.