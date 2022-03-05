Updated 2022 AEW Revolution Match Card Ahead of PPV

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2022 is set for Sunday, and the company is fixing to deliver a stacked card at Revolution.

Four of AEW's five championships will be on the line at Revolution, plus a six-man ladder match will determine the next challenger for the TNT Championship.

AEW president Tony Khan has already announced that the AEW World Championship match between "Hangman" Adam Page and Adam Cole will be the main event of the show, but there will be no shortage of action leading up to it.

Here is a complete look at the card for Revolution 2022, along with further information regarding when, where and how to watch the event.

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Revolution 2022 Match Card

AEW World Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

A.H.F.O. (Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy) vs. Darby Allin, Sting & Sammy Guevara

Buy-In Pre-Show: Hook vs. QT Marshall

Buy-In Pre-Show: Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

Top Matches to Watch

CM Punk vs. MJF

Several bouts on the Revolution card have "match of the night" potential, but when taking into account the talent of those involved and the story going in, CM Punk and MJF will be tough to top.

Punk and MJF already faced each other once before on a recent episode of Dynamite with MJF prevailing thanks to help from Wardlow. The circumstances will be much different this time around, however.

At Revolution, Punk and MJF will do battle in a dog collar match, which means both competitors will be attached to each other by a chain that is connecting to a collar on each of their necks.

The dog collar match is one of the most brutal and vicious stipulations in pro wrestling, and it has only been done once before in AEW with Cody Rhodes defeating the late Brodie Lee for the TNT Championship.

Sunday's match was already sure to be deeply personal, but it reached a new level on the go-home episode of Dynamite.

MJF suckered Punk in and savagely attacked him, leaving the Straight Edge Savior with a crimson mask of blood.

Even after getting beaten down, Punk smiled in an apparent nod to the fact that he intends to make MJF pay in a major way at Revolution.

There is arguably no more heated rivalry in pro wrestling right now than Punk vs. MJF, and with neither man being able to escape the other, they will have no choice but to beat each other to a pulp at Revolution.

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Like MJF vs. Punk, the grudge match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley is one that doesn't need a championship in order to compel the AEW fanbase.

While MJF and Punk are two wrestlers who are portrayed to hate each other's guts, AEW has pushed the idea that there is mutual respect between Danielson and Moxley.

Both men have followed similar paths to get to this point, as they were huge stars on the independent scene before enjoying world championship success in WWE. Despite that success, they both allowed their WWE contracts to expire and subsequently signed with AEW.

Moxley was the second person to ever hold the AEW world title, and while Danielson has yet to win championship gold, he has been hugely impressive in fighting a pair of AEW world champions to time-limit draws in Kenny Omega and Page.

Lately, Danielson has been trying to convince Moxley to join forces with him so they can run roughshod over AEW together. Mox has resisted, but he offered Danielson a glimmer of hope.

Moxley said he could not accept Danielson's offer since they "haven't bled together," but if they do so at Revolution, it could open the door for a partnership.

While Danielson and Moxley wrestled many times in WWE, they haven't had a singles match since 2013, giving fans plenty of reason for excitement.

Given Moxley's insistence that he and Danielson empty the tank against each other before potentially becoming a team, all signs point toward their match at Revolution being a barnburner.

Adam Page vs. Adam Cole

In the main event of Revolution, the AEW World Championship will be on the line when Cole challenges Page.

Page finally completed a long journey to the top at Full Gear in November when he beat Omega to become AEW world champion. Since then, he has faced huge challenges from the likes of Danielson and Lance Archer.

Sunday could mark Page's biggest challenge yet, though, as Cole has been on a hot streak since joining AEW in September.

Cole does not have an official singles loss on his record, and he owns impressive victories over the likes of Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian and several of Page's allies in Dark Order.

Cole has yet to reach the top of AEW, but he has been "the guy" in every promotion he has been a part of. That includes multiple reigns as Ring of Honor world champion and the longest reign in the history of the NXT Championship in WWE.

With Omega taking time away to address injuries, Cole has essentially taken his place as the leader of The Elite alongside The Young Bucks.

Things promise to get interesting when Omega returns, and having Cole as AEW world champion would add even more to that potential power struggle.

Fans have long clamored for Page to be the champ, though, and something will have to give at Revolution.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).