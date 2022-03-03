AEW CEO Tony Khan Announces Contract to Acquire Ring of Honor

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan is expanding his reach in the pro wrestling world.

During the opening segment of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Khan announced that he has purchased Ring of Honor, one of the most influential independent wrestling promotions in the history of the business.

Ring of Honor was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last October, the company announced it would not be holding shows in the first quarter of 2022 as it rebrands itself. It was reported that talent contracts were not being renewed in December while the company was on hiatus.

As part of the deal, Khan acquired ROH's extensive video library dating back to 2002. Khan, who is the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, also indicated that he is hoping to put together future ROH events and shows.

"This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner," Khan's statement read.

Some of the top superstars in AEW have wrestled for Ring of Honor during their careers. CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and AEW champion "Hangman" Adam Page had all spent time in ROH. The promotion also helped launch the careers of some top WWE superstars like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Ring of Honor is scheduled to hold its first show of 2022, Supercard of Honor XV, on April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.