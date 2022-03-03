Panthers 'Still Open' to Signing Cam Newton to New Contract in Free Agency, GM Says

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday that the team is open to re-signing quarterback Cam Newton.

"We're still open to Cam," Fitterer said. "But again, we want to have that conversation with him directly."

Darin Gantt of the team website provided more context from Fitterer's presser.

"Fitterer said bringing back Newton remains a possibility at some level, but they didn't want to say too much before sitting down face-to-face with the former No. 1 overall pick, which is what they said they'd do when they met with him in November at owner David Tepper's home. That next meeting will happen before the start of free agency on March 16."

Earlier Wednesday, Fitterer told reporters that the team's 2022 quarterback job is "open." Carolina currently has Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker under contract for next season.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2011 draft starred for the Panthers for nine seasons, winning the NFL MVP award in 2015 en route to leading Carolina to a 15-1 record and the NFC title. The three-time Pro Bowler also won Rookie of the Year honors in 2011.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner's first stint in Carolina ended after the 2019 season, which saw Newton play just two games because of a foot injury.

The Panthers started over with a new regime led by Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule in 2020, and with it came a change at quarterback to Teddy Bridgewater. During that season, Newton started for the New England Patriots.

Carolina then decided to move in another direction in 2021 after trading for Sam Darnold. Newton started the season as a free agent but rejoined Carolina after Darnold suffered a fractured scapula.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He completed 54.8 percent of his passes for four touchdowns (five interceptions) and 5.4 yards per attempt in eight games (five starts). Newton also rushed for 230 yards and five scores.

The Panthers could bring Newton back into the mix and look to the draft or free agency to find another signal-caller to compete for the starting gig. They currently own the No. 6 overall selection in this year's draft.