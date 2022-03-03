Melvin Gordon Expresses Desire to Sign New Broncos Contract: 'It's a Job Unfinished'

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton wants Melvin Gordon back next season.

It turns out the feeling is mutual.

"I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck," Gordon told Troy Renck of Denver7. "It’s a job unfinished. And we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with George. We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things."

Paton told reporters Tuesday that he's had "really good discussions" with Gordon, who is set to become a free agent this month. Gordon spent the last two seasons in Denver after playing his first five with the Los Angeles Chargers.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon rushed for 918 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 while splitting carries with rookie Javonte Williams.

With Gordon and Paton telegraphing their desire to stay together, it seems almost certain the veteran will be back in 2022. It just remains to be seen if he'll be back with the same workload or at the same price point. The Broncos paid Gordon $16 million over the last two seasons. It seems unlikely they'll want to meet an $8 million-per-season price point for a back that turns 29 in April.

The more likely scenario is Gordon returning on a lesser salary while playing a clear 1B role to Williams, who was excellent nearly any time he was given an extended workload last season.

The Broncos are set to be aggressive in building a playoff-caliber team for 2022 after hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, Paton's first coaching hire since taking the general manager job last year. It's expected they will be heavily involved in the sweepstakes for a veteran starting quarterback.