Odell Beckham Jr. Contract 'Definitely' Interests Rams in 2022 Free Agency, GM Says

Odell Beckham Jr. was excellent for the Los Angeles Rams after signing with the team during the 2021 season, most notably catching a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl and notching two scores during the postseason.

So it's no surprise that general manager Les Snead and the Rams want him back, as he told reporters Wednesday:

Beckham, 29, was released by the Cleveland Browns in early November after parts of three ineffective seasons with the team, as his partnership with quarterback Baker Mayfield never developed any chemistry.

He was expected to be the No. 3 receiver in Los Angeles after joining the Rams, behind superstar Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, though the latter tore his ACL in practice shortly after Beckham signed.

That left the veteran wideout as the No. 2 option for Matthew Stafford, and he responded, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. And he was excellent in the postseason, with 25 catches for 316 yards and two scores in four games, helping the Rams win a title.

Beckham clearly enjoyed his time with the Rams, telling reporters he would take less money in free agency to return to the team next year:

Having the three-time Pro Bowler back in Los Angeles would be a plus for Stafford and the Rams offense. But like Woods, he'll carry injury uncertainty into the 2022 campaign after tearing his ACL during the first half of the Super Bowl.

"The positive is that you may get someone with very fresh legs for the stretch mark, similarly to maybe how we did it this year," Snead told reporters about the possibility of re-signing Beckham, even if the injury costs him a major chunk of the upcoming season.

So it sounds as though all sides are in favor of a reunion. Whether the Rams can afford to bring him back, however, remains to be seen. Players like Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, Brian Allen and Sebastian Joseph-Day are set to hit free agency, while a reworked deal for Aaron Donald and an extension for Stafford both seem likely.